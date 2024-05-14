Podcast: Senior Brand & Marketing Manager at H&M Group on her career trajectory

What is it like to work at H&M Group? In this episode of the podcast ‘Brand News’, Stephany, senior brand & marketing manager at H&M Group, talks about her 11-year experience at the Swedish fashion group.

In the podcast, the manager talks about how she got started. To be more precise: during her studies as a shop assistant at H&M. Now a manager, Stephany talks about her career - from the training she attended to setting up her own businesses.