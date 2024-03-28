Podcast: Shopping on TikTok - what does it mean for e-commerce?

The mega-popular video app TikTok launched a new shopping feature in the US last year: TikTok Shop. With this, the app will compete with big e-commerce companies such as Amazon. According to research by Bloomberg, ByteDance Ltd, the company behind the app, plans to increase TikTok Shop's stake to 17.5 billion dollars (16 billion euros) this year.

In this episode of Bloomberg's 'Big Take' podcast, experts talk about TikTok Shop. Does it have a chance of succeeding? If so, how will it affect the US e-commerce market?

Source: Big Take, Bloomberg