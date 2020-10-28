  • Home
Podcast: Spirit of 608 Podcast speaks to blogger Benita Robledo about conscious fashion

By FashionUnited

1 hour ago

In this episode, Spirit of 608 Podcast discusses the journey of actress and conscious fashion blogger Benita Robledo from acting to building an online profile and her approach to working with ethical brands.

Listen to the podcast below.

Source: Spirit of 608 Podcast via Stitcher