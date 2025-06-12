Podcast: Steve Madden speaks candidly about career highs and lows

In ‘The Cutting Room Floor’ podcast, American entrepreneur Steve Madden spoke openly about his career, including the highs and lows. He also shared his views on trade tariffs and the current state of fashion retail.

Madden began his career in the fashion world as a footwear designer and quickly made a name for himself in the industry. In 1990, he started his own company, Steve Madden, Ltd. (Steve Madden), which later went public.

In 2002, Madden was sentenced to prison for financial crimes, including stock manipulation, money laundering, and insurance fraud. This led to his resignation as chief executive officer of Steve Madden and criminal prosecution.

Following his release, Madden remained actively involved in the company, primarily as creative director, although his influence was less than before. He also embarked on other business ventures, including an investment in an athletic lifestyle company.

Madden is also the subject of the Netflix documentary ‘Maddman: The Steve Madden Story’ (2017), which tells his life story in detail.

Source: The Cutting Room Floor