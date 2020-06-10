Podcast
Podcast: The Digitalisation of Everything, with Barry McGeough from Google
As Director of Strategic Partnerships within Google's Advanced Tech department, Barry McGeough knows what he's talking about when it comes to new technology. We spent some time discussing the myriad of technologies that are coming over the next few years and how this will shape the landscape for retail, footwear, and apparel in the future.
