Podcast: The duo behind Instagram account Diet Prada

The duo behind the critically fashion instagram account Diet Prada, the fashion designers copying denounces, is a guest in this podcast episode of The Podcast Barneys. The host em> Noor Tagouri. They know each other: in February 2019 the American Vogue made the mistake of identifying the journalist Noor Tagouri and Pakistani actress Noor Bukhari. This error was revealed by Diet Prada. Tagouri says that when she found out how big it was Diet range of Prada.

Diet Prada currently has 1.8 million followers of publication.