Podcast: The Glossy Podcast discusses the effects of taking a social stand with designer Daniella Kallmeyer
By FashionUnited
1 hour ago
The Glossy Podcast speaks to designer Daniella Kallmeyer about her views on the effects of taking a social stand, the Asian wholesale market during the pandemic and what the Council of Fashion Designers of America (CFDA) does not offer to brands.Listen to the podcast below.
Source: The Glossy Podcast via Megaphone