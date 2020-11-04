- Home
- Podcast: The Glossy Podcast speaks to the president of 'Seven for all Mankind' Suzanne Silverstein
Podcast: The Glossy Podcast speaks to the president of 'Seven for all Mankind' Suzanne Silverstein
By FashionUnited
2 hours ago
In this episode, The Glossy Podcast speaks to the president of 'Seven for all Mankind', Suzanne Silverstein, about the pandemic’s damage to its sustainability goals, physical retailers having to work harder due to Covid-19 and how the consumer is looking for comfort in their clothing.
Listen to the podcast below.
Source: The Glossy Podcast via Megaphone