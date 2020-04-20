Podcast: The impact of COVID-19 on the garment

How does the corona crisis factory workers in the fashion industry? And what are the long-term prospects for a sustainable fashion industry?

In the podcast fashion industry are called upon to take responsibility. Speaking includes Ayesha Barenblat, founder Remake - a storytelling platform that is committed to building a conscious consumer movement, and Mostafiz Uddin, owner of denim manufacturer and exporter Denim Expert Ltd from Bangladesh and founder of the Bangladesh Center for Worker Solidarity.