Podcast: Thomas Werner on the international art of fashion photography

Podcast
1 hour ago
Among the coronavirus pandemic is Thomas Werner, renowned international fashion photographer, author, professor and adviser guest at the Fashion Cast studio. This episode tells Werner "a dramatic and authentic story of his rise in the fashion world," reads the description. He has experienced tough times, was very successful and until today a major influence on the fashion industry. His curriculum vitae is a whopping 24 pages long, says Fashion Cast.
Source: Fashion Cast podcast small
