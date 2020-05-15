Podcast
Podcast: Upcycling designer Nicole McLaughlin on finding value in lockdown
By FashionUnited
1 hour ago
Reuse and recycle designer Nicole McLaughlin attended Jacquemus’ show for Paris Fashion Week and shares her expertise at Highsnobiety workshops before the lockdown, bt now her rapid success has come to a stop. Host of HighSnobiety podcast Jian DeLeon catches up with Nicole who talks about supply runs for design and keeping up with networking during a time of social distancing.
Source: HighSnobiety, SoundCloud
Image: Burst / Pexels