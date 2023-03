Fashion journalist Clare Press speaks with Samorn Sanixay, co-founder of an artisan weaving studio called Eastern Weft. Sanixay took a journey to map out various natural dyeing methods that are based on eucalyptus. During her trip, however, she found more than just natural dyeing methods, namely friendships, a connection to the land and the idea that people are more alike than we think.

Source: Wardrobe Crisis with Clare Press