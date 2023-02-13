  • Home
  • Podcast: Who's got the power? Addressing the imbalance between suppliers and fashion brand

By FashionUnited

13 Feb 2023

Podcast

garment workers at LEED-certified factory Green Smart Shirts Ltd. in Gazipur. Image: Sumit Suryawanshi for FashionUnited

Clothing manufacturers and -suppliers have been facing a particularly difficult time in recent years. In the fashion industry, these parties are most at risk and this became all too clear during the pandemic. Orders were cancelled, pressure was exerted on prices and suppliers are also being left to foot the bill for expected improvements in sustainability.

Can the industry tackle this issue in a different way and who is already doing it right? Clare Press speaks to Sourcing Journal founder Edward Hertzman in this English podcast.

Source: Wardrobe Crisis with Clare Press

