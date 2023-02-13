Podcast: Who's got the power? Addressing the imbalance between suppliers and fashion brand

Clothing manufacturers and -suppliers have been facing a particularly difficult time in recent years. In the fashion industry, these parties are most at risk and this became all too clear during the pandemic. Orders were cancelled, pressure was exerted on prices and suppliers are also being left to foot the bill for expected improvements in sustainability.

Can the industry tackle this issue in a different way and who is already doing it right? Clare Press speaks to Sourcing Journal founder Edward Hertzman in this English podcast.

You can listen to the podcast below.

Source: Wardrobe Crisis with Clare Press