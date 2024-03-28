Podcast: Why fashion has a problem accepting different body types and sizes

Take a listen here to the conversation between host Clara Press of the Wardrobe Crisis podcast and guest Michaela Strack about initiatives in the fashion industry to respect diversity in body types. 'Little has changed,' lament podcast presenter Press and her guest Strack, referring to the 1990s, a time when it was popular to highlight only one body image. Besides what all goes wrong in fashion when it comes to body diversity, the conversation is also about the power of self-love. In this one-hour-plus podcast, the host and her guest talk about body shaming, the body positivity movement and how to deal with the images of only one kind of body in fashion, among other things. The podcast addresses a main question. Namely, "Why does fashion have a problem accepting diverse bodies and sizes?", according to the podcast host and her guest. Source: Wardrobe Crisis with Clare Press