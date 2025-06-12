PUMA Go Wild Podcast: Amanal Petros' Inspiring Journey
Colin Jackson interviews elite long-distance runner Amanal Petros on the PUMA Go Wild Podcast. Amanal shares his journey from refugee in Germany to national marathon record holder, highlighting how running offered him purpose and belonging. He discusses adapting to a new environment, his professional running career, and the pivotal moments that led to his success. Amanal’s story is one of resilience and overcoming adversity to achieve greatness.
