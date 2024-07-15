Podcast: Talking future scenarios at new UK National Centre for Fashion and Sustainability
In this episode of the Wardrobe Crisis podcast, host Clare Press talks to Tamara Cincik, professor of fashion and sustainability at Bath Spa University at the UK’s National Centre for Sustainable Fashion, based at the university.
Clare Press and her guest discuss regenerative fashion, slowing down fast fashion, fashion burnout and the creative wellbeing economy, among other things.
Source: Wardrobe Crisis with Clare Press via Spotify
Sustainable Fashion