Podcast
Two pioneering women in throughout fashion history
By FashionUnited
37 minutes ago
In this edition of Bande à part, the two hosts discuss the first female filmmaker Alice Guy-Blaché and the writer, broadcaster, collector, costume designer, dress historian and curator Doris Langley Moore. Bande à part podcast is hosted by Courtauld Institute of Art teacher, Rebecca and curator at the Museum of London, Beatrice, to discuss fashion and the arts.
Listen to this 30-minute podcast below.
Source: Bande à part via SoundCloud
Image: Mohammad Metri Unsplash / Pexels