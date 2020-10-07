Two pioneering women in throughout fashion history

In this edition of Bande à part, the two hosts discuss the first female filmmaker Alice Guy-Blaché and the writer, broadcaster, collector, costume designer, dress historian and curator Doris Langley Moore. Bande à part podcast is hosted by Courtauld Institute of Art teacher, Rebecca and curator at the Museum of London, Beatrice, to discuss fashion and the arts.

Listen to this 30-minute podcast below.

Source: Bande à part via SoundCloud