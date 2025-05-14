Weaving culture and couture: Dorothy Grant on four decades of Haida fashion
Internationally acclaimed fashion designer and traditional Haida artist Dorothy Grant joins Dressed: The History of Fashion to reflect on her pioneering four-decade career. Blending contemporary design with Haida cultural heritage, Grant’s work represents "10,000 years of living Haida culture." This episode marks the release of the first monograph dedicated to her life and influential body of work.
Source: Dressed: The History of Fashion
Dorothy Grant
Haida