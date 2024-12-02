10 Corso Como plans five new stores in the coming years

The Italian concept store 10 Corso Como is planning five to six new stores in the coming years.

After opening two of its own stores in Seoul and shop-in-shops at Lodenfrey in Munich and Printemps in Paris, the company wants to expand further, CEO Gianluca Borghi explained in an exclusive interview .

Another sales area is to be created in the Printemps store in Doha, Qatar, this year. A cooperation with the French Department Store in an "important capital of the fashion world" is also planned for next year, says Borghi.

10 Corso Como also works with other partners. A new concept store is being built in Prague with the Czech fashion retailer The Brands. The Italian fashion retailer will be located in the basement with an artistic perfumery, sneakers and its own brand.

The locations are scheduled to run for at least three years. The respective collaboration will then be reviewed again. Further development and expansion of the sales area is also conceivable.

Up to six new stores planned

The collaboration with the Munich-based fashion retailer Lodenfrey is also being extended. What was introduced with a three-week pop-up is now being expanded with a longer-term shop-in-shop area. The focus is on the 10 Corso Como brand's own signature collection.

In the long term, 10 Corso Como plans to open five to six of its own stores around the world in the next four to five years. The first location next year will be “in an important region in Asia” that will be the size of the Milan flagship.

This article originally appeared on FashionUnited.DE, translated and edited to English.