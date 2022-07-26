A-Cold-Wall opens its first store in China

British designer label A-Cold-Wall, founded by Samuel Ross, opened its first standalone store in China on July 22 to mark the beginning of its expansion into the Chinese retail landscape.

Located in the Taikoo Li Sanlitun shopping district in Beijing, Ross opened the store in partnership with brand management group Power Rich and Tomorrow Ltd, which acquired a minority stake in A-Cold-Wall in 2018.

The debut Chinese store will offer A-Cold-Wall’s full collection, as well as house an innovative space for customers to access new products, exclusive launches and multi-sensory events, while providing "a physical entry point for new audiences," explained the brand in a statement.

The space was designed in-house with an industrial and modernist feel in a bold and contemporary custom volt blue colourway. A palette the brand added was “chosen specifically for the region,” to provide an intense background for the store’s wireframe construction - a nod to the merging of digital and physical worlds.

Other design elements include white LED signage and large screens paired with an edge-to-edge LED lightbox ceiling and multiple illumination sources that define the location’s ambience whilst creating a sense of depth.

The Beijing opening continues A-Cold-Wall’s expansion in the region, with the British label opening its first physical stores in South Korea earlier this year.