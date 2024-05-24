In Pictures: A look inside the first Guess Jeans store worldwide

Guess Jeans is taking the first step towards its own retail network. Guess' sister brand has chosen Amsterdam as the location for its first own monobrand store. Each Guess Jeans shop will be "remarkably different" from those of big sister Guess, as per the press release.

The opening in Amsterdam marks the beginning of a series of brand store openings worldwide. The shop opening is an expression of Guess Jeans' vision for the shop of the future. Conceived by Nicolai Marciano, chief new business and development officer, the concept is based on 'the Californian landscape'. This includes the use of recycled waste from the marble industry, fibreboard furniture and cork.

Not only will Guess Jeans shops be different from Guess stores, but they will also be different from each other. They will have 'visual similarities', but all will have their own inroads. For example, the Amsterdam shop will have blue tiles which reference Delft Blue.

Guess Jeans shops will also open soon in Tokyo and Los Angeles. Take a virtual peek at the Amsterdam shop below.

The world's first Guess Jeans store. Credits: Guess Jeans

This article was originally published on FashionUnited.NL. Translation and edit from Dutch into English by Veerle Versteeg.