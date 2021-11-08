Abercrombie and Fitch to celebrate launch of bespoke holiday collection

Global retailer Abercrombie and Fitch has partnered with Portobello Road Distillery to celebrate the launch of its first bespoke holiday collection.

From November 12 until the 14, a pop up bar and complimentary cocktails will be available at the brand’s new store on Regent Street for customers 21 and over. Using Portobello Road Distillery spirits, five holiday inspired cocktails have been created by professional mixologists.

“We’re honoured to be working with Abercrombie and Fitch for this special pop-up bar,” said brand director at Portobello Road Distillery, Tom Coates. “The opportunity to bring joy directly to the consumer is something we thrive on.”

The collection includes a variety of winter wear, from mini dresses and smart shirts to a wool overcoat, vegan suede jacket and a vegan, sherpa lined shearling coat.

“We’re constantly focused on our millennial customer’s mindsets, and we know holiday parties and gatherings with friends or family are a huge part of their lifestyles this time of year,” said director of EMEA marketing at Abercrombie and Fitch, Katie Adams.