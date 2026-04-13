Abercrombie & Fitch and Sperry announce heritage collaboration

US retail group Abercrombie & Fitch, has confirmed a global partnership with American footwear brand Sperry. The collaboration marks a renewal of a commercial relationship that first began in the 1930s, when the retailer served as a premier outdoor outfitter.

The Sperry x Abercrombie collection features a range of apparel and footwear inspired by coastal American aesthetics and the archival histories of both entities. The product line-up includes seven apparel styles, such as a long sleeve rugby polo, a cardigan, and relaxed pull on swim shorts, with price points ranging from 55 dollars to 150 dollars.

The launch introduces five exclusive footwear designs. These styles reimagine the Sperry Authentic Original two eye boat shoe and the Authentic Original mule by incorporating nautical-inspired removable beading and charm details.

Strategic expansion of footwear assortment

The partnership is rooted in a historical wholesale agreement established in 1935, when founder Paul Sperry secured one of his first major orders from Abercrombie. This relationship continued through the 1970s, leaving a legacy of archival pieces that influenced the current design direction.

Abercrombie & Fitch chief product officer, Corey Robinson, stated that the decision to reconnect with Sperry was driven by consumer demand for a comprehensive lifestyle offering. Robinson noted that footwear is a critical component of the brand strategy as customers increasingly seek a complete wardrobe from the retailer.

Modernizing classic American icons

The collaboration aims to showcase the versatility of the boat shoe through a contemporary lens. Jonathan Frankel, president of Aldo Product Services, which manages Sperry in North America, emphasized that the collection brings together two brands that have historically defined timeless American style.

The Sperry x Abercrombie collection was made available online on April 9, 2024, at the brand e-commerce site. Select apparel items are also stocked across the brick and mortar network of Abercrombie.