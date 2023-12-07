Abercrombie & Fitch to open on Carnaby Street in London

US clothing and lifestyle retailer Abercrombie & Fitch has confirmed it's opening a new store on London’s Carnaby Street before Christmas.

Located at 39 Carnaby Street, the store formerly housed Abercrombie & Fitch group-owned intimates and activewear retailer Gilly Hicks and will open to the public on December 15.

The store will offer the brand’s women’s and men’s collections and will feature a “light and bright space” evoking a chic hotel lobby and a unique art installation of photography from around London.

Abercrombie & Fitch also adds that the new store will feature omnichannel shopping capabilities to “seamless connect customers’ digital and in-person shopping experiences”.

Scott Clarke-Bryan, managing director of EMEA at Abercrombie & Fitch Co, said in a statement: “We believe stores matter, and our new Abercrombie & Fitch location on Carnaby Street is another example of our commitment to the UK market.

“Located in the heart of one of the city’s busiest shopping areas, we can’t wait to offer our customers a new and welcoming Abercrombie & Fitch experience, just in time for the peak trading season.”

Andrew Price, executive director at Shaftesbury Capital, added: “We are delighted to welcome Abercrombie & Fitch’s new store to Carnaby Street, showcasing its high-quality apparel and innovative omnichannel approach. This latest opening demonstrates Carnaby’s Street’s ongoing appeal as a vibrant, high footfall shopping destination in the heart of London’s West End.”