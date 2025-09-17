ABFRL launches OWND! brand targeting Gen Z in India

Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail Ltd. (ABFRL) has announced the launch of OWND!, a new fashion brand targeting India's Gen Z and young, trend-conscious consumers. The brand is designed to align with the dynamic lifestyles of young Indians, offering a proposition that includes a new brand name, identity, and contemporary store layouts.

According to Sangeeta Tanwani, CEO of Pantaloons and OWND!, the brand is inspired by youth culture with a core mission to empower young people to "own every moment with their unmistakable charisma." Tanwani noted that the young consumer's role in reshaping the fashion landscape is undeniable. She stated that the new brand, with its distinct identity and robust business model, will be a "strong catalyst" for ABFRL's "next wave of exponential growth."

With the launch of OWND!, ABFRL aims to accelerate its position in the value fashion category. The company plans to convert its existing StyleUp stores into OWND! and expand the brand's footprint to 100 stores by the end of the current financial year. ABFRL's broader portfolio includes other well-known brands and retail formats such as Pantaloons, The Collective, and strategic partnerships with top designers.