Abhishek Roy launches fashion studio Bohurupi

Designer Abhishek Roy has launched Bohurupi, his fashion studio in Kolkata. He plans to take this label to cities like Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai and Hyderabad soon through tie-ups with MBO’s and exclusive outlets.

Roy’s Bohurupi opened its doors in Tollygunge, in the southern part of the metro. Spread over around 1,000 sq. ft. in an old South Kolkata building, the interiors of Bohurupi are made of eco-friendly and recycled materials. Roy says the USP of the store is it is different from regular designer stores as it is a ‘Designer Studio’. Talking about the new studio, Roy explains he wanted it to be situated in a considerably old Bengali house having typical red flooring with high ceilings and red staircases, and this space matches it.

The collection caters to all age groups and sizes for both men and women. Bohurupi also offers designer accessories like jewelry, bags etc, and patrons can pick and choose from the displayed range of ready to wear Bohurupi line and fix appointments for customized services.

It also houses a design library that has a collection of books on fashion and textiles. Speaking on expansion plans Roy says wherever this label will travel the same earthy concept and look and feel will be the signature of his exclusive outlets.