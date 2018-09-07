Actimaxx looks to strengthen India presence, signs up Raj Kummar Rao

Llooking to strengthen its foothold in the Indian market Actimaxx has signed up actor Raj Kummar Rao is the new brand ambassador. Actimaxx is an active leisure brand based from Singapore. It is confident that Rao’s popularity will help boost sales and enhance the brand’s visibility across the country. Rao shares Actimaxx’s ethos of innovation in execution and the spirit of challenging the conventional. Actimaxx offers the perfect range of active wear, super comfortable and high on fashion, that makes one feel active, true to the brand's promise of Feel Fit. The brand is owned by Actibrands PTE, Singapore.

The company has plans of growing in the Indian subcontinent which will cater to the taste of the younger generation in the country. The brand has an eye catching logo on T-shirts and a structured fit. The T-shirts offer unique designs, colors and are extremely comfortable and durable. Both track pants and T-shirts are perfect for the track or the gym or can be casually donned for a Sunday brunch or a weekend gateway.

The merchandise is available online as well as in offline stores which give consumers the best of international styling and design. The propagation of athleisure has greatly benefitted the sportswear market, which is expected to continue to outpace the overall apparel and footwear industry.