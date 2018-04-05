Adidas adopts new organizational structure in India

Leading sportswear Adidas firm has moved key verticals, including originals, football and premium running out of India to places like Dubai. As per the company supply chain is no longer about reducing costs, it is more importantly about increasing sales.

Adidas has also adopted a new organisational structure through which heads of several functions will report to Dubai headquarters. Adidas will however, continue to invest in creating brand experiences for Indian customers and to drive the worldwide strategy of ‘Creating the New’.”

The move to rationalize operations is a step towards increasing efficiency and reducing overall cost for the company, which is battling fierce competition from established players such as Puma and new entrants.

According to the company larger stores in international formats has been opened both company-owned and franchise-led and has complained up its numerical focus in India. After reducing store count in India, Adidas’s recently moved a major part of its operations to Singapore.