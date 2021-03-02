Adidas expands streetwear app Confirmed to UK, Europe

Adidas has expanded its streetwear-inspired app Confirmed to the UK, France, Italy, Poland, Spain, Germany and the Netherlands.

The app, which Adidas debuted in August 2020 in the US before expanding it months later to China, taps into the burgeoning streetwear sneaker market and is dedicated to product drops, never-before-seen content and “elevated storytelling”.

Tareq Nazlawy, senior director of digital strategy at Adidas, said in a German press release that the app has been well-received in the US and China and that downloads had exceeded expectations.

He said what was particularly encouraging was users enthusiasm for the in-app product drops and the exclusive editorial content on offer.