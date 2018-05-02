Aditya Birla Fashion launches Simon Carter’s S/S ’18collection

Simon Carter, the most successful international fashion brand from UK, retailed in India by Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail's launched its Spring/Summer ’18 collection themed ‘Swinging into the wild’. This new range is a fine blend of impeccable luxury with unique designs. Engaging in the language of fashion, the collection expresses the elements of wild using the dialect of tailoring and designs. The line brings together an assorted summer wear which adds a hint of fun, color, comfort and highlights laidback luxury with a wide range of linen blazers, expressive prints and washed cottons.

The designs are inspired by forests, underwater sea life and theme parks. The flora and fauna illustrated on the shirts are conversational, complemented by bright and fresh colors lightening up ones mood. Along with these the collection also exhibits an array of vivacious designs like butterflies in the garden, toucans dancing all over, crabs and fish swimming in the ocean, bringing the garments alive. While a mixture of lavish details, intricate craftsmanship and animated patterns remain at the centerpiece, the warmth of sunny days, the deep colours of the sea blue, green, pink, white and lilac perfects the colour palette.

The shirts are crafted from 100 per cent cotton and use various constructions of thread. The blazer are a fine blend of poly wool, 100 per cent linen, cotton linen and linen wool silk. Indeed this resonates with an uptown social mix, encompassing the spirit of an eclectic man.