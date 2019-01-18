Aditya Birla Fashion Retail relaunches ecom website

Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail has re-launched its e-commerce website aiming to grab a slice of the country’s lucrative online fashion retail market with a revamped hybrid offline-to-online e-commerce model. India’s thriving e-commerce sector is largely driven by the country’s rising purchasing power, which is currently the second largest in the Asia-Pacific region in terms of GDP based on purchasing power parity.

Over the years, not only multinational companies but also homegrown fashion retailers have started taking a keen interest in the offline-to-online e-commerce model. Reliance has decided to enter e-commerce adopting the offline-online e-commerce model atop its 7,500 stores across India.

Similarly, fashion retailer V-Mart plans to adopt an online-offline strategy with new stores and a warehouse. The Future Group is working on a hybrid model, Tathastu, under its Retail 3.0 plan. The entry of dedicated fashion houses entering the e-commerce space directly could pose a stiff challenge to popular e-commerce giants, Flipkart and Amazon, which are largely dependent upon its sellers’ product base.

Moreover, the new policy that restricts online marketplaces from influencing the sale price of products, or deep discounting practice, has put e-commerce companies in a tight spot.