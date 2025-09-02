Ahead of the festive season, Amazon opens fulfillment centers in five new Indian cities

Ahead of India’s festive season, Amazon India has significantly expanded its operations network, launching 12 new fulfillment centers (FCs) and six new sort centers (SCs). This expansion adds 8.6 million cubic feet of storage capacity and 500,000 square feet of sortation space, respectively.

The new fulfillment centers mark Amazon's first-ever presence in five cities: Hooghly, Tiruvallur, Krishnagiri, Visakhapatnam, and Hubballi. These new facilities, which are already operational, will be managed by strategic partners and are expected to create thousands of new job opportunities, ranging from full-time and part-time roles for associates to positions like team leads and process assistants.

This latest expansion builds upon Amazon's recent growth, which included the launch of five fulfillment centers and over 30 last-mile delivery stations in June of this year. According to Abhinav Singh, VP operations India & Australia at Amazon, the expansion aims to enable sellers to better serve customers nationwide by placing products closer to them, thereby significantly boosting delivery speeds. The company’s long-term strategy remains focused on building a leading logistics network that is fast, safe, and reliable, reaching every single serviceable pin-code in India.

The company’s commitment is also reflected in a recent additional investment of Rs 2,000 crore to expand and upgrade its operations infrastructure. As part of its preparations for the festive season, Amazon also announced the creation of over 150,000 seasonal work opportunities across its network in more than 400 cities. This includes a notable deployment of thousands of women associates and over 2,000 persons with disabilities (PWD), a majority of whom have already been onboarded into the existing network.