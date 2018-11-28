Alcis Sports launches two new outlets in Rajasthan, Haryana

Alcis Sports recently launched two exclusive brand outlets in Rajasthan and Haryana. The stores feature Alcis Sports’ athleisure range along with specific clothing for running, training, yoga, football, cricket and racquet sports. The company recently also secured an investment from Singapore-based Venture Capital firm RB Investments. Cricketer Shikhar Dhawan is the brand ambassador for Alcis Sports.

A performance wear brand launched by the promoters of Paragon Apparels, Alcis Sports is the largest manufacturer and exporter of sportswear in India. Its product range includes clothes for running, training, yoga, football, racquet sports and other athletic and leisure activities.

The company’s products are available at over 700 outlets across the India including leading large format stores such as Lifestyle, Shopper Stop, Central, Globus, Sports Station and online retail websites and 11 exclusive brand stores at New Delhi, Mumbai, Kochi, Jaipur, Guwahati, Bangalore, Goa, Bagru and Kurukshetra.