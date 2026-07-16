Aldi enters fashion market with 'Aldi Studio' collection in France

Paris - For decades, retailers built their reputation on price. Tomorrow, they may well build it on their image. As food margins shrink and consumers become more selective with their spending, retailers are looking for new ways to differentiate themselves. One of the most unexpected is through clothing.

What was once a simple communication stunt is gradually establishing itself as a genuine brand strategy. Following Lidl's viral trainers, Aldi is now launching its first capsule collection in France.

At less than six euros for a T-shirt or sliders, the stakes go far beyond textiles. The discounters are now looking to buy a cultural identity to create a buzz, build loyalty through self-deprecation and finally exist far beyond the fresh food aisle.

From July 18, Aldi will sell a collection called Aldi Studio in its approximately 1,300 French stores. It will consist of ten summer items, including T-shirts, sliders, bucket hats, caps, socks and insulated water bottles, priced between 1.99 and 5.99 euros. This is a first for the retailer in the French market, following several trials, notably in Belgium.

Retailer becomes a brand

The significance of this initiative extends far beyond textiles. For several years, the lines between retail, fashion and communication have been blurring. Retailers are no longer content with just selling products. They seek to build a brand universe, foster loyalty and enter popular culture.

Clothing becomes a communication tool

Long confined to a simple non-food ancillary aisle, textiles are taking on a new role with the arrival of capsule collections.

Clothing now serves as a pure image-building tool. By displaying the retailer's colours or logo, customers become brand ambassadors. Driven by social media, a basic item costing just a few euros becomes a real conversation piece. It generates content on TikTok or Instagram, extending the brand's visibility far beyond its stores.

Lidl led the way

Aldi is not starting from scratch. In 2020, Lidl's famous blue, yellow and red trainers caused a real media frenzy in Europe. Sold for tens of euros, they were soon being resold for several hundred euros on second-hand fashion platforms.

Since then, Lidl has launched multiple capsule collections, collaborations and promotional events, evolving its image far beyond that of a simple hard discounter. The results now go beyond mere communication. According to data from Kantar, Lidl was among the leading fashion retailers in France by number of transactions in the first quarter of 2025, ranking eighth. This is a remarkable performance for a retailer whose core business remains food.

This performance says something about the evolution of retail. A player can successfully enter the fashion market without becoming a textile specialist.

New way to build a brand

With Aldi Studio, the German retailer seems to be adopting a now-proven formula. The collection uses the retailer's historic codes — blue, red, white, yellow and the famous stylised 'A' — transposing them onto deliberately simple, easily identifiable garments offered at extremely accessible prices.

While this capsule is a first in France, Aldi had already trialled this type of collection in other European markets, notably in Belgium, where a line of logoed clothing and accessories was launched in 2024.

Aldi is not just selling logoed T-shirts; it is showcasing its own identity. Indeed, for several years, brands have been less concerned with displaying status and more focused on developing a strong cultural identity. Retailers are no longer immune to this logic.

Younger consumers, in particular, have a much more relaxed relationship with brands. Today, a hard discounter's logo can become a deliberate nod, sometimes ironic, sometimes assertive. This is not incompatible with the codes of contemporary fashion. This evolution partly explains the success of these capsule collections, which play on the codes of streetwear, scarcity and self-deprecation.

Much more than a loss leader

Beyond image, these initiatives also serve very concrete objectives. A capsule collection can create a retail event, increase in-store traffic and strengthen customer loyalty. The limited quantities available create a sense of urgency that encourages purchases from the very first days of sale.

The marketing cost is also relatively low compared to the visibility achieved. Every social media post, media mention or consumer-created video extends the communication campaign free of charge.

Textiles thus become as much an advertising investment as a commercial product; as much a medium as a product.

Strategy set to last?

Does Aldi intend for this first capsule to be a simple summer event or the starting point of a more sustainable strategy? The distinction is important. A one-off collection is essentially a brand communication exercise. Conversely, regular launches could gradually establish Aldi as a credible player in the affordable fashion market, similar to Lidl.

This development reflects a broader trend in European retail. Faced with increasingly intense competition in the food sector and pressure on margins, retailers are seeking new ways to differentiate themselves. Textiles, once considered a peripheral activity, are becoming a brand-building tool. It is capable of generating traffic, fuelling conversation and strengthening the retailer's brand affinity.

Aldi Studio is less about the arrival of a new clothing seller and more about the transformation of hard discounting. For decades, these retailers built their success on price. They are now seeking to build brand preference. In a retail environment where products are increasingly similar and promotions are no longer enough to ensure loyalty, selling an identity could well become as strategic as selling for less.