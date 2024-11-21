AllSaints opens New York pop-up and first Chinese outlet amid retail expansion

AllSaints is continuing on its global expansion strategy with a string of new international store openings, cementing its presence in various markets and celebrating its 30th anniversary.

New York is among the cities being emphasised by the brand, and is currently home to a AllSaints pop-up space located at 500 Broadway.

The 5,300 square foot location, open for the next two months, reflects the brand’s existing identity, seen in exposed brick walls and cast-iron columns, and intends to cater to consumers during the holiday season.

Commenting on the SoHo store, AllSaints CEO, Peter Wood, said the pop-up showcases what “amazing teamwork” can achieve and reflected a “desire to provide as many customers as possible with as many ways as possible to enjoy our brand”.

AllSaints Liverpool One store. Credits: AllSaints.

It builds on AllSaints’ existing presence in New York, where it had also opened a new permanent store earlier in October. Throughout the 2,538 square foot space resides the brand’s new design concept, mirrored in Venetian plaster and a suspended chandelier.

Elsewhere, AllSaints has turned to outlets to fuel its growth. Alongside a new store in Outletcity Metzingen in Germany, the company has opened its first Chinese outlet store in Shanghai Village.

The site is now one of three AllSaints stores in the city, contributing to efforts to enhance the brand’s accessibility to consumers in the region.

It comes ahead of an additional opening set to take place in London on November 22, and alongside a new store in Liverpool One.