Amante plans to add more exclusive stores

Amante will open 15 to 20 exclusive brand outlets in India by the end of this year. The plan is to have 100 such stores in five years. Right now, Amante is retailed through seven EBOs, 200 department stores, 1,200 MBOs and all key e-commerce platforms. The EBOs are in Mumbai, Bangalore, Chandigarh Jaipur, Lucknow and Noida. The store in Chandigarh is the biggest Amante store in India.

Amante is a premium intimate wear brand from the Sri Lanka-based MAS Brands. Amante has a target of achieving a revenue of Rs 150 crores by 2018 in India. The brand is looking at all top consumption clusters in the country like Mumbai, Kolkata, Chandigarh, Pune, Hyderabad etc, along with a few Tier II cities like Lucknow, Jaipur, Coimbatore, Indore etc.

The brand came to India in 2007. The product line includes bras like bridal, sports, casual comfort, western, padded, non-padded, wired. There are bikini panties, hipster, low-rise, thongs and different of styles of nightwear. MAS Brands supplies products to Victoria’s Secret, Marks & Spencer and Gap. MAS retails two more brands in the UK and the US by the names of Ultimo and Phins and plans to bring these to India.