Amante to open more stores

Amante will open 20 exclusive outlets this year in India. Right now there are seven such stores. These are in: Mumbai, Jaipur, Noida, Lucknow, Bangalore and Chandigarh. The brand is also available at 1200 multi-brand outlets across the country.

Amante sells premium lingerie, sleep wear, sportswear and swimwear. The brand is now worth Rs 100 crores and is growing at 20 per cent. The target is to attain a turnover of Rs 150 crores by 2018. Launched in India in 2007, Amante is an international lingerie brand, adding confidence, glamour and sensuality to every modern Asian woman's wardrobe. The brand is a part of MAS Brands, which is a subsidiary of MAS Holdings, South Asia's largest supplier of niche market intimate wear.

The fully integrated supply chain and design offices in New York, London and Hong Kong offers a premium product set to the latest international trends and styling. Designed for the active modern woman, this comprehensive clothing range includes innerwear for all occasions. Amante’s products are known for quality, design, comfort and an accurate fit, which supplements in enhancing a woman’s personality. The brand focuses on delivering the best product that is a careful blend of style, comfort, and affordability.