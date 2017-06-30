Amazon announces exclusive sale for Prime members next week

With pre-GST sales coming to an end, Amazon has announced the dates for its next big sale. Named Amazon Prime Day, this annual sale is rather big event for the company. As per the company Prime Day is an annual event which has expanded to 13 countries this year including the US, UK, Spain, Mexico, Japan, Italy, India, Germany, France, China, Canada, Belgium and Austria.

The Amazon sale date in India is July 11, and will be open exclusively for Prime members in the country. This year's Amazon sale deals will include exclusive launch offers, cashbacks, and discounts on various products including smartphones, and unlimited one-day and two-day delivery for most products. It will also see original and new content being launched on Prime Video running up to Prime Day.

Amit Agarwal, SVP and Country Head, Amazon India says Prime being the flagship program brings to members the best of Amazon with unlimited free fast delivery, ad-free video streaming, exclusive selection and deals, and much more. It will also be a special experience for members with 30 hours of exclusive shopping and new streaming content.

Many Prime Day deals will be revealed even earlier, on July 9. The Prime Day event is a huge deal across the globe, and in 2015, it even broke a record set by the famous Black Friday sale. Amazon has announced that the deals will be revealed on July 9 to keep the customer prepared of what they want to buy.