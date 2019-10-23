Amazon expands network of pickup points

E-commerce giant Amazon announced that its staffed pickup point service Counter has been expanded to add thousands of new pick up locations. Amazon Hub Counter locations are now available with new store partners health and wellness brand GNC, pharmacy network Health Mart, and department store operator Stage Stores. The move comes as the retailers and e-commerce companies are preparing for the upcoming festival season.

The customers will now have the option to pick up their Amazon packages in-store at a partner location. All Amazon customers will get the service free of charge. Delivery to a Counter location is available for the tens of millions of items and works with Same-Day, One-Day, Two-Day and Standard Shipping.

Counter, part of the Amazon Hub network of secure, convenient pickup locations, has been launched in June 2019. The service was available at more than a hundred Rite Aid stores across the U.S. with plans to roll out across 1,500 Rite Aid locations by the end of the year.

At the Counter pickup point, a customer can receive his package by providing a unique barcode sent by the retailer via an e-mail notification.

Counter provides a quick and simple pickup service. Further, its user-friendly design enables store staff to efficiently serve customers picking up packages.

Amazon said it has been trialing Amazon Hub Counter with the new partners for the last few months.

Patrick Supanc, Worldwide Director of Amazon Hub, said, "... partners are thrilled with the strong engagement and additional foot traffic Counter is driving for their stores."

Amazon Hub's Locker offers free alternative, secure, and convenient delivery option, and is available in more than 900 cities and towns across the U.S.

Amazon Hub also offers Locker+ and Apartment Locker services. (dpa)