Amazon, FICCI-CMSME team up to give global footprint to Indian e-com

Amazon is partnering with FICCI-Confederation of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (CMSME), the affiliated body under FICCI to conduct training events and workshops across the country focused on its Global Selling Program. The aim is to educate exporters and manufacturers about B2C exports using the e-commerce road and enable them to sell across 10 international marketplaces through Amazon’s Global Selling Program.

Experts from Amazon, FICCI-CMSME and various service providers will come together to help manufacturers and potential exporters in understanding procedures and requirements in the areas of logistics, taxation and cataloguing and will further guide them through the entire process of exports using e-commerce. Amazon offer tips and tricks of the digital business opportunity, brand building, documentation, listing methodology and Amazon services such as Fulfilment by Amazon and Sponsored Ads.

Sanjay Bhatia, President, Ficci-CMSME says the number of digital buyers worldwide is expected to grow to 2.07 billion in 2019 from 1.3 billion in 2014. E-commerce shopping is a thriving market with people increasingly choosing this option to order products and services at their convenience.

Abhijit Kamra, Head-Global Selling, Amazon India points out categories such as apparel & accessories, leather, beauty and health products, toys and household goods have a great demand internationally. Indian exporters have a comparative advantage and immense potential here. From few hundred sellers during our launch to over 32,000 sellers offering over 90 million products, Amazon Global Selling has grown and supported thousands of exporters till date and we look forward to enabling thousands more through the program.