Amazon, Flipkart to have back-to-back sales

Both Amazon India and Flipkart have launched back-to-back season sales in the run up to Diwali. While Amazon's Great Indian Festival will start from November 2 and go up to November 5, 2018 Flipkart's Big Diwali Sale started today on November 1, 2018 and will end on November 5, 2018. Both players will offer massive discounts and deals on many essentials like smartphones, large appliances, clothing, furniture and more. Amazon will launch one of the most awaited smartphone - OnePlus 6T.

Shoppers can enjoy up to 80 per cent discounts and bonus offers on Amazon Fashion, home and kitchen products, and up to Rs 25,000 off on laptops. Apart from getting great deals, customers who shop for Rs 500 or more on day one of the sale will be eligible to get a free meal, movie ticket and mobile recharge on using any online payment method.

Flipkart Plus members were given early access to all offers from October 31. Additionally, all shoppers can avail 10 per cent instant discount on SBI credit cards, no cost EMI on more than 30 million products and 10 per cent cashback via PhonePe, among others. Top offers include up to 75 per cent off on televisions and home appliances, up to 80 per cent off on electronic devices and clothing, and top smartphones offers ranging from Rs 2,999.