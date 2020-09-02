Amazon gets federal approval to test autonomous drone deliveries

Amazon has been given the green light to begin testing its automated drone delivery service, Amazon Air.

The US retail giant received approval from the United States Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) to start commercial deliveries through a trial programme. Amazon Air has now been designated an “air carrier” by the FFA, Bloomberg reports.

“This certification is an important step forward for Prime Air and indicates the FAA’s confidence in Amazon’s operating and safety procedures for an autonomous drone delivery service that will one day deliver packages to our customers around the world,” David Carbon, vice president of Amazon Air, said in a statement.