Amazon India offering a platform to women entrepreneurs

Amazon India is helping women sell their products on its platform. Last year, the retailer launched Amazon Saheli to address challenges faced by Indian women entrepreneurs and help them gain visibility and access to resources. Amazon Saheli currently has over 900 products such as kurtis, saris, dupattas listed by women entrepreneurs. Through the program, Amazon will be conducting extensive training and skill development workshops for its partners to help women entrepreneurs understand nuances related to online selling and develop the skills and capabilities necessary to grow their business on Amazon.

The training workshops will comprise sessions on listings of products, imaging and cataloging, packaging and shipping, inventory and account management and customer service, to name a few. The workshops will be free of cost and will offer several exclusive benefits including assisted onboarding and mentorship programs.

Amazon has partnered Mann Deshi Foundation and Confederation of Women Entrepreneurs (COWE), which share the same vision of supporting women entrepreneurs and help them become more economically robust. More than 62,000 women entrepreneurs in the country will get a boost through this partnership. COWE will collaborate with Amazon India for helping women entrepreneurs explore the arena of e-commerce and help its members showcase and sell their products to the massive and loyal Amazon customer base across the country.