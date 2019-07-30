Amazon launches Prime personal shopping service

Will Amazon give Stitch Fix and Trunk Club a run for their money? The global retailer has added a new way to help consumers shopping for clothing called Personal Shopper.

Personal Shopper builds upon Amazon's foray into clothing boxes that began with Prime Wardrobe. While Prime Wardrobe allows subscription members to select up to eight items to try before buying for a week and only pay for what they keep, Personal Shopper is a styling service that functions more similarly to competitor services Stitch Fix and Trunk Club.

With Personal Shopper, Amazon's Prime members can pay an additional 5 dollars per month for once-per-month stylist recommendations of brands and products. Shoppers will receive a curated selection of clothing items based on a preference survey. They can then select eight items to test out for free at home before deciding whether to purchase anything.

Amazon currently offers thousands of brands through its Personal Shopper program, including 7 for All Mankind, Calvin Klein, Levi’s, AG Adriano Goldschmied, Rebecca Taylor, Champion, adidas, Amazon Essentials and Daily Ritual.

Personal Shopper is currently available for womenswear, with menswear joining in the near future. It is accessible to Prime members in the U.S. via the Amazon app.

Photo: Amazon.com