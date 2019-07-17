Amazon Prime Day boosts sales for all US retailers, says Adobe Analytics

Amazon Prime Day is proving to be a beneficial day for other large retailers in the United States. Retailers with more than 1 billion US dollars in annual revenue saw a 64 percent spike in sales on the first day of Amazon’s discount event, compared to an average Monday, according to Adobe Analytics. The difference is ten percentage points higher than last year.

Although smaller retailers may find it hard to compete with all the benefits that Amazon offers its customers, such as free shipping and express delivery, even smaller retailers have recorded higher sales last Monday, says Adobe. Online shops with less than 5 million dollars in revenue saw a 30 percent increase in sales, compared to the average Monday.

According to retail analytics firm Edited, Target, Walmart, Macy’s, Zappos, Nordstrom and Zara are the retailers offering the most aggressive markdowns around Prime Day.

The biggest winner is still Amazon, of course. The retail giant informed in a press release that this year’s Prime Day was the best one in its history: Prime members from 18 countries purchased more than 175 million items, surpassing Black Friday and Cyber Monday combined.