Amazon replaces social discovery app Amazon Spark with #FoundItOnAmazon

After just under two years, Amazon has shut down its social discovery app, Amazon Spark. The app was intended to work as a competitor against Instagram, according to TechCrunch.

Amazon Spark was created with the hopes of tapping into the social shopping movement — earlier this year, Instagram announced that users could shop directly from the feeds of social media influencers — with a shoppable feed of photos directed at Prime users. While Amazon Spark has shut down, the company is using its findings from the app and its other discovery tool Interesting Finds (which has existed since 2016) to create a new project, #FoundItOnAmazon.

Interesting Finds, which has existed since 2016, presents Amazon products in various curated “shops” based on specific themes. Overall, the aesthetic and user experience of Interesting Finds has also been more personalized with the My Mix feature, which tailors the selection based on a user’s interaction and likes.

According to TechCrunch, #FoundItOnAmazon will focus on fashion and home décor, as opposed to the broader range Interesting Finds offers. The platform’s website offers a clean and user-friendly approach to discovering new products available on the retail giant.

Image: Amazon