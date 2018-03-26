Amazon’s kids’ category gets a boost from character merchandising

Kids’ wear on Amazon saw 80 per cent sales growth in 2017 compared to 2016 on the basis of total units sold. The E-commerce giant handling 300 brands and 900 sellers, delivers kids apparels from brands like Mothercare, Marks & Spencer, Gini Jony and exclusive kids’ lines from brands such as GAP and Shoppers Stop. Kids’ ethnic wear is one of the most searched sub category which grew at 80 per cent year-on-year in fiscal 2018.

Arun Sirdeshmukh, Head, Amazon Fashion says, interestingly, baby shoes store which was launched with an aim to address footwear needs of babies in the age group of 0 to 2 years has seen a tremendous growth of close to 90 per cent year-on-year in 2017. Top selling kids brands on Amazon India are: Mothercare, United Colors of Benetton, US Polo, Gini Jony and 612 League. Parag Dani, Gap India’s business head points out the brand’s association with Amazon is almost for a year and it is seeing significant growth for Gap Kids and Baby Gap. Brand Nauti Nati’s founder, director Shantanu Dugar says Amazon has helped them reach wider footprint.

Further 8 to 12 years is the most popular age group on Amazon and the growth engine using character merchandise with well-known characters such as Mickey & Friends, Avenger, Superman, Spiderman, Chhota Bheem are loved across kids wear category, the company revealed.