Amazon to give 500 million dollars in holiday bonuses

Amazon has announced it is giving a total of 500 million dollars to its front-line employees through a special recognition bonus.

Full-time US operations staff who are employed by Amazon from December 1 to December 31 will receive a bonus of 300 dollars, while those working part-time will receive 150 dollars, according to Amazon’s blog.

Along with other holiday incentives, Amazon is investing 750 million dollars in additional pay for its front-line employees, it said.

In total, the company will have spent 2.5 billion dollars in 2020 on bonuses and incentives, as well as a 500 million dollar bonus at the start of the year.

The online giant has come under scrutiny during the pandemic over claims it wasn’t doing enough to protect its workers from the virus.