Amazon to retail Central Cottage Industries Emporium products online

Amazon India has launched Central Cottage Industries Emporium (CCIE), a public sector undertaking under Ministry of Textiles and Government of India on its marketplace. CCIE which began as an endeavor to preserve the traditional craftsmanship and excellence of skill as a part of national heritage, offers authentic handloom and handicraft products.

From this association, CCIE products like silk saris, cotton saris, bedsheets, artwork and metal craft will be accessible to Amazon India customers across the country. Pramod Nagpal, Managing Director, CCIE says CCIE has been instrumental in making traditional handicrafts and handlooms into high fashion goods to suit customer tastes while retaining the basic ethnic values. It is a chance to hold online selling, reach out to millions of Amazon customers in the country and maximize profit.

Amazon India, over the course of one year, has partnered various government bodies under the Kala Haat program. Gujarat Tribal Development Department, Uttar Pradesh’s Khadi and Village Industries Board to supplement the efforts of the government to uplift artisans and SMEs across the country.

Gopal Pillai, Director & GM, Seller Services, Amazon India says with this launch it will make a difference in the lives of the artisans and weavers associated with CCIE and it is aligned with the Government’s ‘Make in India’ and ‘Digital India’ initiatives.