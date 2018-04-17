America’s cult brand Harley Davidson plans retail push in India

American cult bike-maker Harley-Davidson is preparing to boost its India presence by opening brand stores across metros, while working on increasing exports to the US and countries across Europe. It has now identified cities in Northeast for first three stores in the country. The company is looking at partnerships for retail expansion and will open its first three exclusive brand outlets in Imphal, Siliguri and Kolkata which will house premium apparel and merchandise.

Harley Davidson is positive about its growth in India especially from the Northeastern states and plans to expand further into other cities by opening a total of 13 stores across the country.

Jean-Pascal Salvaj, VP says Northeastern men and women have music and fashion in their blood stream. Northeast is not only a hub for trendy fashion but also has the maximum number of motorcycle chapters in the country. The company feels this market has enormous potential for a brand like Harley-Davidson and its new fashion line and concept store licensed out to GIII.

He further adds that the brand apparel is a bridge to luxury brand. It selected to begin the journey from North East as it is the most fashionable part of India. Harley Davidson's merchandise is top quality and is known to last for years even with hard usage. Presently, the company is focused on opening 13 exclusive Harley-Davidson apparel stores in 2018 across India.

GIII is a leading fashion retailer in the country with owns the licensing rights for brands like Calvin Klein, Tommy Hilfiger, Karl Lagerfeld and Levi’s in the country.